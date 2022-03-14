Todd Maloney and Matt Kuker won their reelection bids to the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors on March 8.

Maloney received 129 votes to defeat Tom Butz, who got 119 votes. There was one write-in vote among the 249 votes cast for the Supervisor A position.

Kuker got 146 votes to defeat John Paul Hudson, who got 107 votes. There were four write-in votes among the 257 votes cast for the Supervisor D seat.

In all, 258 voters participated in Tuesday’s township election.

