Live racing returns to ERX Motor Park in Elk River, August 15-16, when the Champ Off-Road series unleashes the best short-course off-road racers in North America on the venue’s 1.1-mile natural terrain track. After successfully presenting one of the first spectator races in the nation this past July, ERX Motor Park staff are preparing for an encore performance as they host the canceled Bark River event.
“Our preparedness plan was extensive going into the first race,” said ERX Business Manager, Heidi Goodin. “It also proved to be incredibly successful. Everyone from racers to fans raved about the event, and when the Bark River event was cancelled, we immediately started receiving requests to host the event.”
Given this success, an updated COVID-19 safety plan that was approved by local and state officials will be implemented. With 500 acres of outdoor space and natural amphitheater viewing, there will be plenty of room for
fans and teams to spread out.
“Our commitment to safety is just one example of our commitment to growing this sport,” said ERX Marketing Director, Taylor Carlson Schroer. “When Bark River was forced to cancel, we knew this was our chance to jump in and do what we do best. We know we can host another safe event and put on an awesome show for fans.”
The event will also give a special nod of recognition to all members of law enforcement and the United States military by offering free admission. Simply show your military ID card or badge at the gate to gain complimentaryadmission.
With less than two weeks until the green flag drops, advanced tickets and on-site camping reservations are currently available online. Contactless payment for both tickets and camping will also be available during the event. ERX’s updated COVID-19 Preparedness Plan is available with additional information pertaining to safety measures and precautions.
Tickets are on sale now. Weekend passes are $45; single-day tickets are $25; children ages 6-12 are $10; kids 5 and under are free. Visit https://erxmotorpark.com/event-tickets/ to purchase tickets.
