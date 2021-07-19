Kid Power

A free show featuring Kid Power with Rachael starts at 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Woodland Trails Regional Park.

Kid Power with Rachael, featuring live music and a live animal show, will be at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River on Thursday, July 22, during Entertainment in the Park. The free show starts at 10:30 a.m. The park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road.

