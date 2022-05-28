Another mass shooting in America floods the headlines, and we become numb because there is more than one each day.
And we lower our flags to half-staff and lament about the tragic loss of lives.
But nothing will change. The NRA and the gun manufacturers own the politicians (like Rep. Tom Emmer).
Obviously Americans love their guns more than they love their children and their neighbors.
Politicians could pass common-sense laws to at least register every gun in America. Over 90% of Americans do support a reasonable effort to stem the cause of so much death and injury that occurs every day in America.
Some people say it is the fault of mental illness. May is National Mental Heath Month. But mental illness occurs all across the globe, in every country, but only America has a problem with gun injury and deaths, because we have little or no controls on the quantity and lethality of weapons easily available. There are 330,000,000 people in America, and 393,000,000 guns owned in America.
In the ’90s America banned assault weapons of war, and gun violence plummeted, but the ban expired and gun violence exploded.
We could pass laws to treat guns like we do automobiles: We could require operator training. Every prospective gun owner could be required to undergo extensive training in safe handling of guns, like we currently require drivers to take hours of driver training. We could require every gun and weapon to be registered annually, like we put license plates and tabs on our cars and trucks. And we could require every gun and weapon to be insured for liability to compensate the victims and families of victims for their loss of life and loss of future activities. Let the insurance companies set the rates based on the record of the owner and the lethality of the weapon. Semi-automatic weapons, which cause the most damage in mass shootings, would be very expensive to own, but hunting rifles and shotguns would be reasonably affordable for their sport application.
Most victims and families of victims get no compensation from the gun manufacturers, the store that sold the weapon, or the families of the shooter.
There is a considerable cost to society for the gun violence that happens every day
This should have been dealt with after Sandy Hook
Or after Aurora.,
Or after Columbine.
Or ....
But I’m not optimistic that anything will change.
Maybe America needs to see the crime scene photos of the children and adults, who were so badly injured that the police needed to use DNA to identify the victims. Of every gun related crime, in every city and town in America, every day. — Marty Lemke, Elk River
