The Elk River City Council on June 6 approved annual liquor license renewals, on-sale 3.2 and consumption and display licenses for Pinewood Golf Course and a temporary on-sale liquor license for American Legion Post #112 for the Sherburne County Fair.
With the consent agenda, the council:
•Approved the transfer of $250,000 from the liquor fund to the park improvement fund. The Park Improvement Fund policy was approved in 2021, which allows the transfer of funds from the municipal liquor stores of up to 45% of operation income or up to $250,000, whichever is greater.
•Approved a planned unit development agreement for Evergreen Townhomes. The agreement outlines uses and design standards for the project, which is consistent with other projects in the city, according to council documents. Evergreen Townhomes will be similar to the second addition of Tall Pines to the north.
•Approved a final plat and development agreement for the eighth addition of Miske Meadows. The preliminary plat was approved in January 2018 and included 385 buildable parcels. The current plat includes 61 single-family homes and would include a crossing of Trott Book to connect Miske Meadows with Twin Lakes Estates. According to council documents, this would improve access to Twin Lakes Elementary School.
•Accepted a proposal from Design Electric Inc. for more than $92,370 to install lights on the Highway 10 Trail from the western side of Lake Orono bridge to Gary Street. The style and spacing will be consistent with the lights on the east side of the bridge, which were installed as part of the construction of the Trunk Highway 10 reconstruction project. The funding will come from the Park Dedication Fund.
•Approved a professional service agreement with Bolton and Menk, Inc. for an amount not to exceed $14,830 for a Morton Avenue Subwatershed Hydrologic Modeling and Recommendations study. Street flooding happened on Morton Avenue due to a storm with a lot of precipitation. The study will provide recommendations for potential solutions to dealing with a large amount of stormwater.
•Hired Mason Gates as a part-time community service officer, effective June 7. Gates is a student at Aurora University. The position is intended for students working toward a career in law enforcement and runs for two years, though it can be extended one year by the police chief.
•Approved the Final Plat and Development Agreement for Broadway on 10, which allows for the construction of a market-rate apartment building near Business Center Drive and Yankton Street.
During presentations, awards and recognitions, the council welcomed new custodian Bill Creger and building inspector Joel Boutin. Building official Mark Pistulka also introduced Boutin.
The council also called for a public hearing on Aug. 15 to consider the vacation of the right of way between two properties abutting Concord Street.
During the work session, council members discussed operations at ERX Motor Park seeking solutions to noise-related concerns, setbacks and hours of operation.
