by Jim Boyle
Editor
The latest evolutions of Lions Park in Elk River now have new signs to represent a change made in 2014 when the park was named after Elk River Lion John Weicht.
His immediate and extended family as well as friends and members of the Elk River Lions joined Elk River Mayor John Dietz on Sept. 21 for a formal dedication of the new signs.
Dietz noted there are not a lot of parks named after people in Elk River, but said an exception was made for an exceptional humanitarian who lived with the spirit of the Elk River Lions running through his veins and his hammer always at the ready to help build and make a growing community better during his 64 years on Earth.
“He did a lot of work for a lot of different people,” Dietz said during a short program. “I remember he would come to council meetings with his work jeans on like he had come (right off the job). He didn’t waste time changing clothes. He just kept moving.”
He had to in order to get as much done as he did while still making time for his wife and family to garner accolades from them, too.
He thought globally too as a member of Lions International and as he and his family hosted four exchange students.
He even had lighthearted tasks like the one he carried out as the club’s tale twister, a combination sergeant at arms, educator, historian and comedian.
“He did a pretty good job at that,” Lions Club President Kevin Beadles said of Weicht’s 29-year tenure as a Lion.
The Elk River Lions caught Weicht’s attention in the early 1980s when he saw the good things they were doing for the community, Beadles said.
Charter member Don McRae, who was part of the group of locals that started the Elk River Lions about 49 years ago, was in attendance. Beadles pointed McRae out as the one with the fancy cowboy hat before noting that Dietz’s father, George Dietz, was the first president of the club.
“John Weicht wanted to help, and he did in a big way,” Beadles said. “He was a very active Lion.”
Awards he received over the years included Three Rivers Community Foundation’s Hall of Fame Leadership Award, Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year, Star Steel Building Outstanding Dealer more than 10 years, Elk River Volunteer of the Month, and from his Lions’ Club Melvin Jones Fellowship, Distinguished Leadership Award and was Lion of the Year twice.
He built Lions Park Center, a gathering spot for many Elk River events when the growing community was clamoring for more spaces. Now that they are more plentiful, that facility was torn down to make room for a premier softball complex on the west side of the park.
On the east side of the park remains an Elk River Boys and Girls Club he built that continues to serve the community. Lion John Weicht Park also boasts of walking and biking trails, a disc golf course, a Korean War Memorial, basketball courts, softball fields (that have grass planted but still have a ways to go before being usable), a playground and picnic shelters on both sides of the park.
There’s a new one off the softball fields that the Weichts used after the dedication to hold an open-air Christmas gathering, knowing that COVID-19 may still be an issue come December. They started on the other side of the park with the dedication ceremony.
Heidi Belanger, one John Weicht’s two children, spoke on behalf of the family to thank everybody in attendance and the city of Elk River for working with the Lions Club to have at the park renamed Lion John Weicht Park.
“This park is at the heart of Elk River and it has a lot of activity around it,” she said. “I remember growing up and coming sledding on the big hill. My husband, Wes Belanger, remembers walking over and fishing in the pond. My niece Carlee told me how much she ‘loved’ doing repeats on the hills for training with her team.”
She said the park continues to serve the community with the boys and girls club, the trails and, in the future, will bring more youth here with the beautiful new softball fields.
“This park reminds me of so many things my dad represented,” she said. “He was a beloved husband, father, papa, family member, and friend to so many. He was a hardworking business owner and used his construction business to give back to the community. He was generous and volunteered so much time with the Lions Club and the church community. He was always ready to go help whenever someone needed it, serving with the Lions Club he humbly demonstrated his kindness and compassion. There are many buildings and awards to show his accomplishments, but the Lion John Weicht Park is a great living memory and legacy to his generous personality to the community around us.”
The Elk River City Council voted in July 2014 to rename Lions Park in memory of Weicht.
The man who raised his family with a construction business was born in Litchfield, Minnesota, but moved to Elk River at 6 weeks old.
He graduated from Elk River High School in 1966 and was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, and on his return he continued to grow a construction business. He met his wife of more than 40 years, Sandy, when Weicht’s company was building a rutabaga warehouse in Askov, Minnesota.
The Elk River Boys and Girls Club on Sixth Street Northwest was built in about 1999.
Weicht’s fellow Lions in Elk River had intended to rename the Lions Park in his honor for more than two years before they made the request to the city. The club members voted for the change at a time when Weicht was suffering from an illness in early 2012; he died that May at age 64.
Weicht was named Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month for April 2012. He was awarded Elk River Volunteer of the Month honors shortly before his death. Some of his volunteer contributions not previously mentioned included:
•Taking volunteer shifts at the Business Expo and Fourth of July celebration for many years.
•Working at graduation parties, local festivals and parades and serving as a youth sports coach.
•Donating the contracting fee and helping secure volunteer labor and materials to build Lions Park Center.
•Serving on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Elk River, and helping to coordinate construction of their building.
•Serving as a longtime board member for the Land of Lakes Choirboys.
Heidi Belanger thanked the council for the award and read a statement that was written by her dad.
“After 64 years of living in Elk River, I’m thankful to have lived here. Elk River has been so good to me, I feel I’ve needed to give back. The more you give, the easier it is to give. My one regret is that I won’t be around any longer to continue giving.”
She asked people to continue his legacy.
John Weicht’s son, Willy, is a member of the Elk River Lions. He joined the club in 2000 and he, too, is a past president of the Elk River group.
“My dad taught me the value of volunteering at a young age and how helping other people can fill your heart with joy,” Willy said.
Former Lions President Deb Weston said the renaming created “a living memorial to a wonderful humanitarian.”
The sign dedication ceremony was a testament to that.
