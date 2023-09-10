Students in Kristen Schrader’s fifth grade classroom have been busy practicing back-to-school routines and procedures, making connections with classmates, teachers and other staff all while building stamina for the school day.
Remember the monument sign at Lincoln Elementary School that was located near the front entrance?
Well, the front entrance has shift to the west end of the building and the top of the monument sign was sliced off and now sits just inside the new entrance and will be used as a seat for students for years to come.
Students in Kristen Schrader’s fifth grade classroom have been busy practicing back-to-school routines and procedures, making connections with classmates, teachers and other staff all while building stamina for the school day.
Most hallways in Lincoln Elementary have a new look as the school’s remodeling project takes shape.
Two Lincoln Lightning Bolts assembled a new creation while a classmate shot hoops.
Jean Lieser, a former Reading Corps tutor who will be a Math Corps tutor this year, was gracious enough to pose for a picture in the school’s new front office.
Remember the monument sign at Lincoln Elementary School that was located near the front entrance?
Well, the front entrance has shift to the west end of the building and the top of the monument sign was sliced off and now sits just inside the new entrance and will be used as a seat for students for years to come.
Lincoln Elementary School students were greeted with a remodeled school when the 2023-24 school year opened this past Tuesday.
“Our students, staff and families have all been impressed and excited about the changes,” said Lincoln Principal Justin Sperling. “We have more construction to come, so it will be fun to see those renovations as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.