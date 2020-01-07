“Snow Better Time to Read,” the winter reading program at Great River Regional Library, runs through Feb. 29.
The program provides fun incentives for readers to settle into winter reading habits. It is designed primarily for teens and adults and is open to anyone in the sixth grade or older. Each of the 32 branch libraries in the GRRL system, including the Elk River Library, will have prize drawings for participants. Register for the program at a library, on the GRRL website, or on the Beanstack Tracker app. New in 2020, readers can log their winter reading at griver.beanstack.org or in the app. By downloading and using the app, readers can keep track of their reading, get book recommendations, and earn online badges to help make reading a habit. For 2020, readers will count each day they spend reading, so any amount of daily reading will make participants eligible for online badges and prizes. Branch libraries will have drawings for mugs, winter hats, and regional grand prize gift cards. Visit the GRRL events page at www.griver.org/events for details.
