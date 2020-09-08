Great River Regional Library is offering some virtual events to enjoy from home via its website. Here is a sample of what’s available:
•View Minnesota author and photographer Doug Ohman’s presentation “Journey Down the Mississippi.”
•Join the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet for a concert — virtually. The program includes pieces by Joaquin Rodrigo, Prince and special arrangements by MGQ member Maja Radovanlija.
•Learn more about how to do genealogical research with free library resources.
Find these resources and more at https://griver.org/virtual-events.
