Great River Regional Library has announced its first-ever streaming service, “Hoopla,” is now available to access by using a GRRL library card.
Hoopla gives people the ability to check out a variety of videos and movies with no waiting. Library card holders will be able to enjoy four free downloads per month. The website hoopladigital.com explains the service “to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone – and even your TV! With no waiting, titles can be streamed immediately, or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.” Content can be accessed through the website or via the Hoopla app.
“The simultaneous access is a great asset,” said collection development librarian Amy Schrank. “The content contained in Hoopla is a mix of educational and popular, which is of interest to the broadest spectrum of our patrons.”
Learn more about the new streaming service at griver.org/services.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries, including the Elk River Library, and one to-go system.
