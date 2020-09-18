Great River Regional Library is joining public libraries across the country in offering access to the same e-book for a two-week period through the Libraries Transform Book Pick. The e-book selection is Lauren Francis-Sharma’s epic saga “Book of the Little Axe.”
During the lending period, which runs through Sept. 28, e-book copies of “Book of the Little Axe” will be available without waitlists or holds through libraries using OverDrive. Readers will only need a library card and the Libby app to borrow and read the e-book.
For more information, go to ilovelibraries.org/libraries-transform-book-pick.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries, including the Elk River Library.
