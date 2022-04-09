Great River Regional Library director recaps 2021 activities, trends
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Great River Regional Library system has gone fines-free, digital library use is robust and a popular Story Stroll program is expanding.
Those were some of the points made by Karen Pundsack during an update to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners about 2021 library activities. Pundsack is executive director of GRRL, a six-county system that provides library services at 32 public libraries, including the one in Elk River.
Pundsack told the Sherburne County Board in a presentation Tuesday, April 5, that GRRL eliminated overdue fines on checked out library materials beginning Jan. 3, expanding on an initiative that started in 2019 with the elimination of overdue fines on children and teen materials.
Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, who has chaired the GRRL Board of Trustees for the last two years, said she’s very proud of Great River’s initiatives to break down barriers to library access. Eliminating fines on overdue materials is one way to do that.
In other library trends, digital library activity continues to be strong. There were 268,147 digital checkouts in 2021.
“In the midst of COVID, that was one of our major points of access at the library system, and that continued to be true last year,” Pundsack said.
Additionally, a Story Stroll program that began in Sherburne County is being expanded this year.
Sherburne County Parks and Recreation formed a partnership with the city of Elk River and Great River Regional Library, with the help of the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant opportunity, to launch the Story Strolls in four parks last year. People could walk on designated paths at the parks located in Elk River, Zimmerman, Becker and Big Lake. As they walked, they could read pages from a children’s book posted along the path.
“It’s actually a really fabulous partnership with the parks system and the library system, offering outdoor opportunities for people to enjoy literacy at the same time,” Pundsack said.
Overall, despite the pandemic, 2021 was a busy year.
There were 2,485,172 items checked out of the Great River Regional Library system in 2021.
“A year ago, we were still trying to figure out how many people could be in a room,” Pundsack said. “And, yet, when you look at the annual statistics for the library system you can see it was actually a fairly normal year if you just look at the numbers.”
Pundsack also noted a staff change in the top leadership at the Elk River Library.
Robbie Schake, library services coordinator in Elk River, has moved and Pundsack said they are in the process of filling that position.
Other highlights of the library report:
• Great River Regional Library is overseen by a 15-member board of trustees. In addition to Fobbe, other board members from Sherburne County are Jayne Dietz and Mary Eberley.
• There are 82,922 total borrowers in the Great River Regional Library system. The number of borrowers by county: Benton, 5,941; Morrison, 6,295; Sherburne, 14,543; Stearns, 26,710; Todd, 3,725; and Wright, 25,708.
• Great River Regional Library staff totals 236; volunteers number 185.
• There are 860,300 items in Great River Regional Library’s catalog.
• Participation in the library’s summer reading program was 10,823. Winter reading program participation was 2,463.
Top reads
Great River Regional Library’s most popular adult titles in 2021
“Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah
“The Return,” Nicholas Sparks
“Time for Mercy,” John Grisham
“The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett
“The Book of Two Ways: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult
“Ocean Prey,” John Sandford
“The Sentinel,” Andrew Child, Lee Child
“Daylight,” David Baldacci
“The Guest List: A Novel,” Lucy Foley
“The Law of Innocence,” Michael Connelly
“Anxious People: A Novel,” Fredrik Backman
“Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven,” Janet Evanovich
“American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins
“This Tender Land: A Novel,” William Kent Krueger
“Sooley,” John Grisham
“Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens
“The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes
“Gambling Man,” David Baldacci
“Deadly Cross,” James Patterson
“The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig
