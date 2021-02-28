Locally Growin’, the fundraising campaign at Great River Regional Library, kicks off March 1 and runs through March 31.

The campaign keeps donations 100% within the branch library of the donor’s choosing. Each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal. The Elk River Library is raising money to add popular juvenile, non-fiction history, and science series to the library’s collection.

To donate, go to https://griver.org/locally-growin.

More than $20,000 was raised around the region in 2019 to support a wide variety of goals. The campaign was cut short in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 closure.

Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties, including the Elk River Library.

