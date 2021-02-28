Locally Growin’, the fundraising campaign at Great River Regional Library, kicks off March 1 and runs through March 31.
The campaign keeps donations 100% within the branch library of the donor’s choosing. Each library selects a specific “wish” item and a campaign goal. The Elk River Library is raising money to add popular juvenile, non-fiction history, and science series to the library’s collection.
To donate, go to https://griver.org/locally-growin.
More than $20,000 was raised around the region in 2019 to support a wide variety of goals. The campaign was cut short in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 closure.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties, including the Elk River Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.