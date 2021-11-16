In November each year, the Great River Regional Library begins its year-end campaign fundraiser, but the 2021 campaign is extra unique.
GRRL plans to announce the extension of its “fines free” efforts in 2022, but the library needs help to get there.
“Fines Free,” a popular buzzword among libraries across the nation, is the removal of overdue fines on late materials. This means there will no longer be a fine on checked-out materials that are returned late.
Library officials say this is important so GRRL is free, open and welcoming to everyone – regardless of financial status and ability to pay back fines. The year-end campaign is supporting and setting the stage for the big change in 2022.
To give in support of GRRL’s fines-free efforts, go to https://griver.org/donate/year-end-campaign.
GRRL provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties, including at the Elk River Library.
GRRL supplies the residents of central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming, and information services.
