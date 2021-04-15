by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Use of Great River Regional Library’s digital collection increased in 2020, as libraries were shuttered in the early days of the pandemic.
“This is the year digital really took center stage because of the shutdown mid-March,” Karen Pundsack, executive director of the Great River Regional Library, told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners during an annual report on April 6.
The digital collection — primarily consisting of e-books and e-audiobooks — saw about an 18% increase in usage shortly after the libraries closed, and that has been sustained over time, she said.
Pundsack attributes that, in part, to the fact that they shifted some money from physical materials to beef up the digital collection, which has 26,462 titles.
“So there was a lot more to access and it was available the entire time, all of 2020,” she said. “It never stopped. The digital library was always open, no matter what.”
They also took steps to pave the way for use of the digital collection, including making it easier to get a library card online, she said.
Pandemic changed landscape for libraries
Overall, 2020 was a year unlike any other due to the pandemic.
Pundsack said the library in Becker and four others in the Great River system were some of the first locations in the state to test curbside services beginning on March 31. By May 11, all libraries in the Great River Regional Library system were offering curbside services. Curbside became so popular that Pundsack said one patron in Elk River called 911 when she couldn’t get through on the library phone line to get her books.
Every library in the system is open now for grab-n-go services, she said.
Great River Regional Library is headquartered in St. Cloud and consists of 32 libraries in six counties, including three in Sherburne County — Elk River, Big Lake and Becker.
Pundsack said there were 1.8 million items checked out in 2020, down from closer to 3 million in a typical year. She anticipates most of that to come back as the pandemic wanes.
Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, who chairs the Great River Regional Library Board, said it was a tough year and she was impressed by the leadership of Pundsack and her staff, calling them “amazingly nimble people.”
“There are many systems that still don’t have all their libraries open,” Fobbe added. “They worked so hard to make this work and serve our public.”
