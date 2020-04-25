Do we really believe internet church attendance by Zoom will preserve religious liberties?
America was founded on a religious foundation of Judeo-Christian values that spawned a government limited to protect our God-given liberties and the greatest economy and the oft recognized strongest nation in the world today. But today our economy and liberties are interwoven; one without the others, they can all perish. We must not give our liberties away; we must not trade them for safety, security and limited government provisions. No economy = lost liberties.
We must pray for economic recovery, protection from the virus and for God’s help to undo the great harm already done to so many people from the economic shutdown. Businesses are closing, some never to be reopened; food crops are being destroyed. The non-virus death toll is already rising due to government overreach, traffic accidents have recently doubled over past averages, and suicides are expected to increase from the faltering economy.
With God’s help, we must protect our great gift of liberties from government overreach. This is not a call to rebellion; it is a call to action!
Call and write our governor daily, demanding he “let our people go”; encourage others to do the same until the governor hears this vital message. — Mark Olson, Big Lake
