It is that time of the year when the Scouts are out asking for support for their organization. So then you ask, “who are the Scouts?”” Why should I be interested?” “We have our kids occupied. We have a handle on how we want to raise them.”
The question is, “Do You?”
Scouting was started in 1910 by Sir Baden-Powell, a retired military man coming back to London and noticing a bunch of young boys hanging out in downtown London with time on their hands and nothing to do but get into mischief. He saw an opportunity to do something about it. He formed groups of kids, led by parents that wanted something constructive for their children. Pretty challenging.
Today we have troops and packs and venture posts and explorer posts, to name a few. They all have one focus: contribute to your community by your actions and get recognition by earning rank and merit badges and certificates of achievement. But how do you do that?
The challenge is to inspire parents to get involved.
The most important persons in a young person’s life are parents. They learn from day one what is important to the parents not by what they SAY, but by what they DO! Our kids watch us 24/7 and mimic what we do and how we do it. Think about that. Are you a good role model? Are you happy with the way your son or daughter is being influenced by school and their peers?
Do something about it.
Look into the Scouting Program. Learn what is being offered. Learn how you could make a difference in the life of your son or daughter.
You will learn a lot. I did. Scouting is about helping, being loyal, being courteous, being involved. — Jim Acers, Elk River
