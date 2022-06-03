A letter in response to the perspectives on gun shootings in this country.
First, I can’t believe after Columbine in 1999 we are still having this discussion. I agree with Marty Lemke that a form of registration of a firearm like a vehicle is an excellent idea. Any misuse of that firearm would result in the losing of it and your license (like a car if you commit a crime with it).
I also think the Red Flag laws suggested would also help curb gun violence as far as domestic cases or mental health issues. Most Americans agree with these types of regulations.
As far as Bret Collier’s letter I raise some issues. I agree that the gun violence in major cities, like Chicago (I grew up on the south side), Minneapolis, etc. is also out of control. I don’t know that gun regulations would curb any of this activity, but doing nothing isn’t working either.
My biggest disagreement is the thinking that having a “deterrent” will stop these actions. A large percentage of these shooters take their own lives, so a deterrent isn’t needed. He states that some of the gunmen were picking their locations because of local gun laws, etc., which tells me these people are logically thinking. I doubt logic plays into their plans. He also suggested a death penalty deterrent but the average death row inmate spends between 15 and 25 years on death row, depending on the state and the overcrowding of the jails.
I agree media likes to stoke the fears of the American people, but my fear for the safety of my daughter (a teacher) and my grandchildren isn’t coming from the media. The NRA controls the political climate in this country. In 2019 the NRA and their lobby have given $3.22 million to various elected officials that oppose gun safety. Our children have price tags on them. We the voters can stop the murdering of our children. Make your voice heard. — Kathleen Krohn, Elk River
