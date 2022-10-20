Last month the Biden Administration issued several Executive Orders focused on cryptocurrency. One of them was focused on the development of a Government Digital Currency. After watching the Chinese weaponize the digital yuan against the Chinese people, every American should be paying attention to what the federal government is doing when it comes to transaction tracking.

We all do some form of banking online, whether that’s paying bills or making purchases on Amazon. But cash is king and affords every American a certain level of privacy that a central bank digital currency will – unless done correctly – destroy.

Load comments