Last month the Biden Administration issued several Executive Orders focused on cryptocurrency. One of them was focused on the development of a Government Digital Currency. After watching the Chinese weaponize the digital yuan against the Chinese people, every American should be paying attention to what the federal government is doing when it comes to transaction tracking.
We all do some form of banking online, whether that’s paying bills or making purchases on Amazon. But cash is king and affords every American a certain level of privacy that a central bank digital currency will – unless done correctly – destroy.
As concerning as these Executive Orders are, we are lucky to have someone like Tom Emmer in Congress who recognizes the very real threat Government Digital Currency presents to our liberties and is working to keep them from becoming another surveillance tool of the federal government. Tom introduced legislation earlier this year to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a crypto that doesn’t mimic the privacy properties of cash. He has also pressed the Biden Administration and even some of his Republican colleagues about the numerous pitfalls Government Digital Currency present to our ability to transact free from government surveillance.
Innovation is important, but as we’ve seen in China, government generated innovation is just another avenue for the government to gain more control over its people. I applaud Tom’s work to protect our right to privacy and hope more in Congress will tread carefully when considering a federally backed digital currency.
I ask you to vote for Tom Emmer and grant him the privilege to continue working for us. — Matt Stevens, Otsego
