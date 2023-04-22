On Friday April 14th, 2023, three individuals made a choice to break into and proceed to steal the ATM machine from the Briggs Lake General Store in Palmer. The Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle; the suspects made a choice to flee from law enforcement without a care for the safety of others. Eventually the suspects were apprehended by law enforcement and brought to jail.

Certainly, we would all believe that after breaking into a local business, stealing property from that business, and then fleeing from law enforcement, that these individuals would be held accountable. All three of these individuals appeared in court and received a bail amount of $5,000 with the conditions of not returning to the Briggs Lake General Store. With such a low bail amount these three individuals were easily able to post bond. Generally, most bond companies charge 10% of the bail amount as a fee to bond a person out of jail. Essentially $500 and these three people are released from jail and back into the community they put at risk, the same day.

Load comments