Growing up in Elk River, I always imagined a college degree as my pathway to a great career. I started out as a nursing assistant and personal care attendant — a job I loved — but soon realized I’d never earn enough to put myself through college. With Minnesota’s student debt adding up to a staggering $29 billion, loans didn’t seem like a viable option.
So I chose a nontraditional but financially pragmatic approach instead. I took my dad’s advice and followed him into the finishing trades as a painter. I applied to the Finishing Trades Institute of the Upper Midwest (FTIUM). When I started the apprenticeship program, I realized that painting was really the path I wanted to take. After I finish, I’ll go on to the school’s Associate of Applied Science in Construction Technology degree program, where I can access multiple scholarships and financial assistance plans.
When I finish my associate’s degree, I’ll have an on-ramp to getting my bachelor’s degree at a top-rated university where I’ll have little to no student debt. I’m bringing home a significant paycheck that will help me pay tuition, along with solid benefits from one of Minnesota’s top employers.
Our state is getting more than $4.5 billion to overhaul crumbling roads and bridges. Over the next five years, about $302 million is expected for bridge replacement and repairs alone. The problem is we don’t have the skilled workforce we need to get the job done. It takes about three years for an apprentice to become an industrial painter specializing in bridge coatings. That means we need to recruit more apprentices like me – and fast.
In 2023, Essentia Health will transform Duluth’s downtown medical campus with a brand-new building called Vision Northland. International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 82 (DC 82) members like me have the opportunity to finish drywall, fabricate and install glass, and paint the almost 1 million square feet of new space. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw firsthand how communities benefit from modern medical infrastructure. We need to train more apprentices so we have the workforce to build up medical infrastructure in more areas across the state, not just in large cities like Duluth.
Our union program beats the state average with about 1 in 5 graduating apprentices being women or people of color, but we still have a long way to go. Only 9 percent of U.S. construction workers are women. An even smaller percentage are employers or project managers. Recruitment efforts for registered apprenticeship programs have been primarily aimed at white and male job seekers, and with the infrastructure money coming in, the industry can’t sustain itself on those antiquated methods.
My union has seen firsthand how ramping up efforts to recruit diverse apprentices enhances the size and effectiveness of our workforce. Because they created new opportunities that will overcome historical disparities, they’ve helped foster a much stronger workforce in the Twin Cities. The leadership that me and my diverse women colleagues have shown has increased the efficiency of work across job sites. That trend will continue across industries if more apprenticeship programs follow in DC 82’s footsteps.
I can do so much more than I could just two years ago when I started. I get to meet so many different kinds of people from all different trades, and I always have the opportunity to keep advancing. There’s never a finish line. I’m really grateful to follow in my dad’s footsteps and to have the mentorship I need to become my own boss.
Our infrastructure isn’t going to be fixed by folks with traditional four-year college degrees – it’s going to be fixed by folks who work hard, get their hands dirty, and get paid to become an expert in their trade. We need the training and support that comes from union-run registered apprenticeships to open up more doors and develop our future workforce. — Kailee Schminkey
(Editor’s note: Schminkey is a 24-year-old painter at Prindle Painting and a member of IUPAT District Council 82. District Council 82 provides a voice for almost 3,500 workers in the finishing trades across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Wisconsin. Members are trained in a variety of industry needs, including industrial and commercial painting, drywall finishing, glazing, glass work, sign installation, convention workers, silk screen paint making, and embroidery. Learn more at IUPAT82.org.)
