I recently retired as a physician after practicing in the St. Cloud area for 40 years, most recently as a full-time practitioner in local nursing homes. I continue to function as a medical director in four of those nursing homes. Gradually over the years, I noticed the residents seemed to become frailer and were starting to have more complex health problems. The caregivers in the nursing home, therefore, had to change from mostly changing bed pans and providing a meal, to providing care for these frail residents.

Their complex health problems often include being on dialysis, being non-ambulatory from strokes, suffering from cognitive decline, and/or being severely diabetic.

Load comments