The Minnesota Senate on Tuesday passed the Democrats’ $1.1 billion housing bill, which funnels money to a variety of feel-good housing programs but fails to address the root causes of the state’s current housing crisis. The bill, which spends more than eight times the previous housing budget, does little to tackle the shortage of 95,000 available housing units (see: https://bit.ly/44472Jh) and does nothing to reduce the onerous regulations that are driving up prices.

This bill is a gigantic, missed opportunity. Instead of addressing the real problems that cause housing to be so expensive here, Democrats have nothing better to offer than Band-Aid solutions that will exacerbate our problems in the long run. It’s a bad bill.

