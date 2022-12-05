As a certified floodplain manager with 19 years of experience in civil and water resources engineering, I work directly with Minnesota communities trying to understand and mitigate the threat of major flooding from heavy rain and other severe weather events.

According to the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration, since the year 2000, there have been 35 different weather events in Minnesota that each caused more than $1 billion in damages. Total damages have been between $20 and $50 billion. Flooding and severe storms have caused 80% of Minnesota’s recent natural disasters. These events hurt businesses, damage private property, strain public infrastructure, and threaten public safety and national security.

