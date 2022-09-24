Learning is lifelong and began even before we were born. And after birth, our parents served as our first and most important teachers. That is why it is so essential to instill in our children a love of learning, and one of the best ways to do that is by reading with them.
A 2019 study found that young children who were read five books a day start kindergarten having heard around 1.4 million more words than children who were never read to. Even if a child is read only one book a day, they will still have heard around 290,000 more words by age five than a child who did not regularly have books read to them. This gives the kids a basis for their own vocabulary and reading. In addition, parents discussing what they are reading is a further help. Kids can understand way more complex information than they can read.
While early learning is extremely critical to a child’s lifelong success, it continues at school – whether that be a home, private or public school. There are certain fundamental skills that all children are expected to learn, such as English, math and science. However, if a student cannot read, they cannot fully succeed in these subjects, which has been seen through the low recent statewide test scores.
Shockingly, just over half of Minnesota students – 51.7% – are proficient in reading, while less than half of students – 45.5% – are proficient in mathematics. Further, since 2019, reading proficiency dropped by 8% and proficiency in math decreased by 10%. We know how hard our local teachers try and are grateful. But Minnesota cannot accept this statewide educational situation. It will take everyone to succeed at change.
This data also clearly demonstrates the ongoing, negative impacts of distance learning during the pandemic and the great importance of parental involvement. That is why we must get our students back to the basics and focus on core academic skills and welcome parents as an asset for their child’s academic success.
For this reason, my Senate Republican colleagues and I prioritized literacy funding this legislative session. We passed a strong education bill out of the Senate, which included significant funding to provide all Minnesota teachers with indispensable training in the science of reading instruction called LTRS.
The closure of schools due to the pandemic was also an eye-opening experience for parents across the state. And as a result, many parents now have a new perspective on school curriculum due to distance learning and are stepping up even more to their responsibility and rights regarding their child’s education. The school system needs to listen to the parents and the children of the parents.
To encourage schools to view parents as active partners in education, Senate Republicans proposed a Parents Bill of Rights. As I highlighted earlier, parents have ultimate responsibility and play a central role in their child’s education. Therefore, we must affirm this. That is why the foundation of this initiative is to reinforce the rights of parents to direct their child’s education and empower them as they guide their child through school.
Students are still greatly dealing with learning loss due to COVID shutdowns, and with students now back in the classroom, we must focus on proven learning methods that put our students first. It is critical to ensure students have the fundamental resources they need to succeed and that parents feel empowered in their child’s education. Senate Republicans will continue to push for investments in education that put our students back on the right track.
In the meantime, parents, read and talk to your children.
As always, if you have questions or concerns on any legislative topic, feel free to contact me any time. You can call me at 651-296-5655 or send me an email at sen.mary.kiffmeyer@senate.mn. It is a privilege to serve as your state senator. — Sen Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.