In 2018, I ran for City Council and lost by 2 votes to Garrett Christianson. For many candidates, such a close margin would bolster the desire for another try. Instead, it became an opportunity for me to work closely with someone who shared my passion for serving the City of Elk River.

Over the last 4 years, I have had the chance to get to know Councilman Christianson better. He has become a trusted colleague and friend during that time. In his first term, I have seen Garrett bring a thoughtful approach to every issue the council has been faced with. He has made sound decisions to enable our future success while also making smart, common sense, fiscal decisions for the taxpayers of Elk River.

