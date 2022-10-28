In 2018, I ran for City Council and lost by 2 votes to Garrett Christianson. For many candidates, such a close margin would bolster the desire for another try. Instead, it became an opportunity for me to work closely with someone who shared my passion for serving the City of Elk River.
Over the last 4 years, I have had the chance to get to know Councilman Christianson better. He has become a trusted colleague and friend during that time. In his first term, I have seen Garrett bring a thoughtful approach to every issue the council has been faced with. He has made sound decisions to enable our future success while also making smart, common sense, fiscal decisions for the taxpayers of Elk River.
Garrett has made himself available to his constituents (myself included!) and has demonstrated a willingness to hear and consider all points of view. I have seen him exercise humility in receiving feedback about how he can continue to be a strong leader for Elk River.
Our community has gone through many changes in the last few years: a global pandemic, political turmoil, and hyperinflation. Through these challenging times, Garrett has provided steady, deliberate, leadership - looking out for our small businesses, while also finding ways to encourage new and robust growth.
I believe that experience matters. Councilman Garrett Christianson has proven himself to be a strong leader for our community and deserves an opportunity to continue his hard work for another 4 years. — Jill Larson-Vito, Elk River
