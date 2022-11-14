With the conclusion of this week’s 2022 election, newly elected or reelected officials will begin preparations for their roles at various levels of local, state and federal government. For others, the campaign is finished, and they will now return to their pre-campaign lives, although with new knowledge and experiences.
For those who came up short and may be feeling discouraged, it is critical to remember that all your time and effort was not without great purpose. I wholeheartedly believe that every candidate is a winner for choosing to answer the call to public service, no matter the result.
For those who are returning or taking on new responsibilities, there is a lot to do, and remember as you put into practice what you told voters you would accomplish if elected. That is an awesome task.
Since the birth of our nation, men and women from all walks of life have stepped up to run our governments. Public service is an important part of our republic, and that is why everyone who asked to serve their fellow Americans deserves our sincere gratitude.
From meetings with numerous community organizations to door knocking on voters’ doors, running for office requires months of hectic and taxing days. And because nearly all elected offices are part-time, candidates also work their regular job on top of this, plus caring for their families. These are just a few of the many reasons why public service requires a particular character – a civic-minded person who puts the success of their country, state and community very high. They want to make a difference and better their communities, and they will find out it is a difficult job.
For those who are reelected or newly elected: Working together for the public good is an honorable profession that counts on you to lead with integrity.
Honoring our veterans
Veterans Day serves as an important reminder of the more than 322,000 veterans who call Minnesota home. These heroic men and women have done so much to preserve the many freedoms that we enjoy as Americans. And while they deserve our thanks every day for their sacrifices and courage, we show additional gratefulness on Veterans Day. There are many local events to show appreciation, and I thank all who organize and host them.
Veterans Day, originally celebrated as Armistice Day, was first declared by President Woodrow Wilson on Nov. 11, 1919, to honor veterans of World War I. Then in 1954, the name was officially changed to Veterans Day, so that Americans “might pay appropriate homage to the veterans of all its wars who have contributed so much to the preservation of this Nation.”
Veterans are an incredible addition to our state, and I would like to send extra appreciation to the many veterans in our local communities. It is also important to remember the families of veterans, as they also made many sacrifices while their loved ones defended our freedoms.
Sometimes we get a little unsure about our special recognition days for our military folks. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who died during their service, while Veterans Day is a celebration of our living servicemembers. We can honor our military members by knowing and respecting each unique day and using our freedoms. Many gave their lives so you could enjoy these freedoms, so use them to do good.
Today, there are around 19 million veterans nationwide, and to each of them I say: Thank you for your service! — Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
