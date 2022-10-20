I have been an election judge since 2008, and I want you to know that there is absolutely no opportunity for election fraud or vote stealing in Elk River.

I’m proud to serve Elk River and Sherburne County with the finest people with integrity from both Democratic, Republican and Independent affiliation. We are thoroughly trained by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office which oversees all elections in Minnesota. Every qualified returning voter is only given a ballot after they affirm a “voter’s oath” that they reside in the precinct at the address of record. All qualified “new” voters can register on Election Day, and are required to show current photo identification to prove their identity and address.

