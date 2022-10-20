I have been an election judge since 2008, and I want you to know that there is absolutely no opportunity for election fraud or vote stealing in Elk River.
I’m proud to serve Elk River and Sherburne County with the finest people with integrity from both Democratic, Republican and Independent affiliation. We are thoroughly trained by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office which oversees all elections in Minnesota. Every qualified returning voter is only given a ballot after they affirm a “voter’s oath” that they reside in the precinct at the address of record. All qualified “new” voters can register on Election Day, and are required to show current photo identification to prove their identity and address.
Intentional voter fraud is a felony and penalties are severe.
All of the information regarding voter identity is very closely protected by systems that are not connected to the internet on Election Day. All electronic poll books are tested prior to the election day, as are the vote tabulators (vote counting machines). They are verified for accuracy by judges from different affiliations, and secured, so no one is able to hack into the software. The number of blank ballots are counted by two judges from different parties to ensure accuracy, and initialed. At the end of the day, the number of voters requesting a ballot needs to exactly match the number of votes cast and accepted by the tabulator machine.
This election is different from previous elections because the Republican Party has hundreds of candidates who denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. These election deniers offer zero proof of their claims. They do not question the results of ALL races, they only deny the results of the ones they didn’t win. They sow the seeds of doubt.
Larry Jacobs, University of Minnesota political science professor, says that the very foundations of our democracy are at stake because of election denialism: “This is a disease that is spreading through our political process ….,” Jacobs was quoted in an editorial published in the Oct. 9 edition of the Star Tribune and written by Amy Gardner of the Washington Post.
I encourage every qualified citizen to do their civic duty and vote early or vote on Election Day. — Marty Lemke, Elk River
