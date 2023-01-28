January is National Mentor month and it is a great time to reflect on how someone has mentored you. It is a time to reach out to those who have mentored and influenced you. It may surprise you that they had no idea that they did anything special and made a difference in your life.

One of the questions that is asked of potential Foster Grandparents is “Who has influenced you in your life?” Most people are surprised at this question, as it is not something that they have given much thought to. Some people are able to answer quickly and others need a bit of time to ponder the question. The answers are varied and interesting. One common theme is that they have had an older caring adult who has been in their life. This could be a parent, grandparent, relative, neighbor, teacher or co-worker. As they reflect on their answers, many wish that they had told that person how much they have meant to them. This is also a time to think about mentoring others.

