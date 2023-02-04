“And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold.”
The above is a passage recorded in the Gospel of Matthew speaking of a then, future time. I have been thinking about this verse a lot recently, as Democrats in the Legislature pushed to codify an abortion agenda far more extreme than headlines suggest.
I wish I were kidding. On Jan. 27, Democrats passed an abortion law you may have read about called the PRO Act, which allegedly “codifies Roe.” In reality, the Democrat’s PRO Act is much more extreme, allowing abortion up to the millisecond of birth of a fully viable baby. The Democrat’s new abortion law contains zero restrictions; zero safety protections for women, children, or babies; and zero limitations.
It shocks the conscience. Most of the world has restrictions of some kind on abortion. There are only seven countries in the world that permit abortion on demand of a fully viable child to the moment of birth, including North Korea and China. This is not the company I want our great state to keep, but Minnesota Democrats are apparently fine with it.
We spent nearly 16 hours fighting the Democrat bill on the Senate floor, with extreme Democrats rejecting every single protection we tried to offer: bans of late-term abortions, bans of partial-birth abortions, bans of sterilizations for minors, parental notification requirements for minors, and more.
I’m at a loss to describe the tragedy of the Democrat abortion agenda. I’m at a loss to explain lack of love for innocent children in the womb. Hearts are apparently growing cold.
I am very, very, very concerned about the future of Minnesota as callousness appears to have captured the hearts of so many. Nevertheless, I will continue in the battle for Pro Life and the truth of life in the womb. — Eric Lucero, Minnesota State Senator, District 30
