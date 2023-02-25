I am writing with great concern over bills currently being proposed in the Minnesota House and Senate Education Policy Committees that would eliminate PSEO options from colleges in our state that require a statement of faith for admission, impacting as many as 2,000 students. (HF1269 and SF1311)
Minnesota’s PSEO program is the only one of its kind in our area of the country. It allows qualified students to access college classes and career training during high school, helping them move forward into adulthood when they are ready with little or no debt. This program has been in place for decades and is a great opportunity for students to get and stay ahead — a wise use of school funding dollars.
My four children were able to utilize PSEO to get ahead before entering college. My son graduated high school with 55 college credits. What a bonus! I work with many high school students in my job and counsel many of them to explore what this option could do for them. I have also heard many stories of students who were hassled for their faith or required to explore content in literature or writing classes that was offensive to them when attending secular colleges. We need to allow students of faith to be in a safe environment as we would any student in any protected class.
Currently in Minnesota over 2,000 students access PSEO through colleges that have a faith base. These colleges and universities are doing a stellar job of providing quality classes in a wide variety of areas allowing students to truly find their unique path into their futures, and the law already only allows classes that are non-sectarian to be funded.
We need to make our voices heard if we are going to stop the reverse discrimination being proposed in these bills. I urge you to contact the members of these committees in writing with your concerns, experiences, or testimony before your student loses the ability to choose the college where they will be most comfortable. Shouldn’t ALL students have the right to choose? — Nancy Bjorkman, Elk River
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.