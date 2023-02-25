I am writing with great concern over bills currently being proposed in the Minnesota House and Senate Education Policy Committees that would eliminate PSEO options from colleges in our state that require a statement of faith for admission, impacting as many as 2,000 students. (HF1269 and SF1311)

Minnesota’s PSEO program is the only one of its kind in our area of the country. It allows qualified students to access college classes and career training during high school, helping them move forward into adulthood when they are ready with little or no debt. This program has been in place for decades and is a great opportunity for students to get and stay ahead — a wise use of school funding dollars.

