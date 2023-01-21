We have all heard of professional and amateur athletes tragically dying while in the peak of shape. I personally have never seen it play out on national television. How refreshing to witness prayer being used and spoken about positively on this huge stage.
Too often we push aside people who have a national platform and use it to express and give glory to God. Tony Bennett, UVA men’s basketball coach; Sydney McLaughlin, women’s 400 meter Olympic gold medalist; most recently Sean McDermott, coach of the Bills, and others.
We shouldn’t forget how Joe Kennedy was fired as head football coach for praying quietly by himself after games. He brought his case to the Supreme Court, which ruled he had the right to pray.
I have witnessed and heard of high school teams having to get permission to pray during team events. Should be no different than when witnessing a tragic event.
Why are we challenged when it comes to openly professing our faith at public events? The enemy wants to limit our prayer, because prayer limits him!
Hopelessness, loss, helplessness, weakness, and fragility of life are just a few of the reasons we pray.
Some have used prayer, as in the case with Damar, as a cliche; others are sincere.
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN analyst, prayed on live TV. “We believe that coming to you and praying has impact. If we didn’t believe prayer worked, we wouldn’t ask this of you, God.”
My prayer is that we use this circumstance as a means for this country to not apologize for praying openly to our God. We are all sinners and need forgiveness and grace every day.
Let’s use this as a catapult and momentum to openly pray and be unashamed to profess our faith in Jesus Christ.
We need him at work, in our schools, our athletic venues, and not only during tough circumstances.
Just as we came together for Damar, let’s come together and openly pray and profess faith for all we need.
Please take the time to read Matthew 11:28-30.
My prayer – it changes your life! — Mitch Weege, Elk River
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.