We have all heard of professional and amateur athletes tragically dying while in the peak of shape. I personally have never seen it play out on national television. How refreshing to witness prayer being used and spoken about positively on this huge stage.

Too often we push aside people who have a national platform and use it to express and give glory to God. Tony Bennett, UVA men’s basketball coach; Sydney McLaughlin, women’s 400 meter Olympic gold medalist; most recently Sean McDermott, coach of the Bills, and others.

Load comments