The 6th Congressional District (MN-CD6) could use some attention. After four terms (8 years) the current Representative is not paying much attention to the district and it shows.
There are seven counties in MN-CD6. We are a diverse district with many farms, jobs, and multiple small and national businesses. We have hospitals and clinics. There are colleges and universities and many schools. A thriving environment with many recreational pursuits. We need a U.S. Representative who will put the district above the party and personal power. We need Jeanne Hendricks.
Jeanne is a mom, a community activist, and a nurse anesthetist. To become an anesthetist, Jeanne had to first be a 4-year Registered nurse with a few years of experience in an emergency room; talk about tough duty. Then she had to complete a multi-year Master of Science in Nursing. She then needed to perform in a clinical environment and finally, she had to pass a National Certification Examination. Wow! Jeanne clearly has the experience and know-how to lead MN-CD6.
These people also agree that Jeanne should be our next Representative: The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC), the MN Rural Caucus, the MN Environmental Caucus, Education Minnesota, MN Veterans Caucus.
Jeanne is a commonsense person. She doesn’t listen to conspiracy theories, as the current person does. Nor does she support people who do. She makes decisions every day based on facts and science. She spent the last 28 years raising a family and providing health care as a nurse anesthetist to Minnesotans from all walks of life and age. She is ready to be our full-time Congressional Representative.
Vote for Jeanne Hendricks U.S. Congressional Representative MN-CD6. — Gary Markfort, Veteran, St. Cloud
