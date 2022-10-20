The 6th Congressional District (MN-CD6) could use some attention. After four terms (8 years) the current Representative is not paying much attention to the district and it shows.

There are seven counties in MN-CD6. We are a diverse district with many farms, jobs, and multiple small and national businesses. We have hospitals and clinics. There are colleges and universities and many schools. A thriving environment with many recreational pursuits. We need a U.S. Representative who will put the district above the party and personal power. We need Jeanne Hendricks.

