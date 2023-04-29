I’ve been a childcare professional for 5 years; I started as a toddler teacher in St. Michael and now I am a director for a childcare center in Ramsey. Many of the families in my center fall within the middle socioeconomic status and have over half of their paycheck going to childcare. Parents are seeking high quality childcare for their most precious possession, i.e. their children, to help them grow and develop as the first few years of a child’s development occurs before age 5. However, it is becoming more difficult as time passes by to afford high quality childcare and find a great environment that is safe, caring, and has your child’s best interest.

A few families that are receiving childcare assistance are struggling due to having a high co-pay and the county not being able to assist more. This is now putting the tough decision on my families to either pick up a second job to cover the expense, leave the workforce altogether, or pull their children out of the center and not have access to quality education services. At the end of the day, parents simply cannot afford the service without neglecting some of their necessities.

