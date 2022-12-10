On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the office of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its annual November revenue forecast, which provides information and outlook for Minnesota’s financial picture. When the next legislative session begins on Jan. 3, legislators will use this forecast as a general guide – until the final forecast comes out in February 2023 – to craft our state’s next two-year budget.
The latest forecast found an astronomical budget surplus of $17.6 billion for the current budget cycle, which is up from the previous $9.25 billion surplus in the past February forecast. According to MMB, the surplus was driven by “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending.”
It’s always great news when our state has a strong surplus instead of a deficit. However, a surplus of this historic scale indicates that the state continues to ask far too much from taxpayers. And while state government may have a massive surplus, that is not the reality for many working families.
I have heard from far too many Minnesotans that they are struggling to afford daily life as they face out-of-control inflation, rising energy bills and a looming recession. With a state budget surplus of this magnitude, there is absolutely no reason why this money should not go back to the pockets of Minnesota taxpayers who created the surplus.
That is precisely why I believe the Minnesota Legislature must provide significant, year-after-year tax relief to those who need it the most, the taxpayers, this upcoming legislative session. And not just one-time checks to everyone. Further, it is long overdue to fully repeal the Social Security income tax, and the record surplus signals our state has more than enough resources to do just that. —Sen, Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
