Rare Disease Day was Feb. 28, 2023. On that day, I, along with approximately 60 other members of the National MPS Society, met virtually with Senate and House staff members from Minnesota and Michigan to advocate on the behalf of children and adults afflicted with lysosomal disorders. As the parent of seven children, two sons are part of the 30 million people in the U.S. suffering from a rare disease; it is important that our voices continue to be heard on their behalf.

We advocates do this because it is most important to keep legislators aware of the funding required to assist this community. The pharmaceutical industry will not fund research in rare diseases because there is a small number of patients who will buy the drug, making it not financially attractive profitability-wise to research – let alone produce. All therapies and medicines currently available to the rare disease community resulted from federal-government-funded research at the National Institute of Health (NIH). This NIH-funded research is a lifeline and hope for patients suffering from rare diseases that a better quality of pain-free life and maybe a cure might be realized in the future.

