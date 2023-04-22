Thank you, Nancy Arnold (Zimmerman Elementary), Dianne Elsenpeter (Westwood Elementary), Marlys Bolin and Marilyn Dolezal (Twin Lakes Elementary), Jeanne Swenson (Parker Elementary), Odie Wegscheid (Lincoln Elementary) and Bob McFarlane (Otsego Elementary) who are serving in the Elk River School District as Foster Grandparents to students at the schools.

Your commitment to service is admirable and so appreciated by the students and the school. They have helped with reading, math, social skills and other areas that can help a student in the classroom. April 16–22 is National Volunteer Week and a time to thank all volunteers. In 2022, 168 Foster Grandparent volunteers served nearly 80,000 hours at 83 volunteer stations across Central Minnesota. Volunteers mentored/tutored 7,557 students; 1,176 of these students were identified as having special or exceptional needs.

