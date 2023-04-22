Thank you, Nancy Arnold (Zimmerman Elementary), Dianne Elsenpeter (Westwood Elementary), Marlys Bolin and Marilyn Dolezal (Twin Lakes Elementary), Jeanne Swenson (Parker Elementary), Odie Wegscheid (Lincoln Elementary) and Bob McFarlane (Otsego Elementary) who are serving in the Elk River School District as Foster Grandparents to students at the schools.
Your commitment to service is admirable and so appreciated by the students and the school. They have helped with reading, math, social skills and other areas that can help a student in the classroom. April 16–22 is National Volunteer Week and a time to thank all volunteers. In 2022, 168 Foster Grandparent volunteers served nearly 80,000 hours at 83 volunteer stations across Central Minnesota. Volunteers mentored/tutored 7,557 students; 1,176 of these students were identified as having special or exceptional needs.
Established in 1965, the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program is an intergenerational program that engages adults ages 55 and older as volunteers who serve as one-on-one mentors and tutors to provide social and emotional support to children with special or exceptional needs, or who are at an academic, social, or financial disadvantage.
Foster Grandparents spend time 8-40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the Foster Grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
AmeriCorps Seniors, which is under the direction of AmeriCorps, consists of the Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. —Pat Braun, area supervisor for the Foster Grandparent Program.
(Editor’s note: For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program, contact Braun at 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org.)
