Earth Day was created as a “national teach-in on the environment” by Gaylord Nelson, a former U.S. Senator from Wisconsin who is credited with launching the modern environmental movement.

Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970, when 20 million Americans attended inaugural events on behalf of a healthy, sustainable environment. That unified cause ultimately led to the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts along with the creation of the United Stations Environmental Protection Agency.

