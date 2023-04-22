Earth Day was created as a “national teach-in on the environment” by Gaylord Nelson, a former U.S. Senator from Wisconsin who is credited with launching the modern environmental movement.
Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970, when 20 million Americans attended inaugural events on behalf of a healthy, sustainable environment. That unified cause ultimately led to the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts along with the creation of the United Stations Environmental Protection Agency.
Earth Day continues to be observed annually on April 22 and today there are more than 5,000 environmental groups across 200 countries demonstrating their support of building a clean, healthy, diverse world for generations to come.
The City of Elk River provides products and services that are absolute necessities in our daily lives.
The Energy City Commission is an extension of the city that has developed its mission statement, vision, and values around the concern for the environment and the integral part it plays in the Elk River culture.
On this Earth Day, we are asking our greater community to find a way to help make Elk River economically, socially, and environmentally a better place for generations to come. Will you join us? — Mark Peterson, energy-related business representative on behalf of the Energy City Commission
