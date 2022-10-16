We attended the recent School Board Candidate Forum to be educated on each of the individuals’ positions. We do not have children in the schools, but we believe it is imperative to be as educated as possible so we can make informed choices when we vote. Our, and your, votes affect not only students, but our ISD 728 community as a whole.
We came to the Forum with open minds and with the hope the candidates’ presentations would determine who will receive our votes.
After listening to each individual, it was clear to us three of the candidates are running on a slate focusing on three issues: transparency, sex education and parent involvement.
Maybe it was said, but it appears the part about students was missing. Each of their issues did not provide enough facts to substantiate if they are indeed valid. Too many comments were not well thought out, if as in at least one answer, at all. Generalized, unsupported claims did not carry weight with us. We are not convinced these three candidates will represent the district and community as a whole on the ISD 728 School Board.
The other four candidates, two of whom are incumbents, were prepared, educated and articulated on local and state education, finance and governmental issues. We appreciated specific responses, with data and examples to support such. It was clear each sees the role of the School Board holistically. From our perspective, all four can represent our students, district and communities exceedingly well on the ISD 728 School Board.
Voters, don’t take our word or interpretation of any of these candidates, purposefully not named, so become better educated as you decide your choice(s). Do your due research to determine what and who are in the best interest of the greater ISD 728 community. Let the candidates’ own words educate you by watching the Candidate Forum on the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube page (https://bit.ly/3etSa1Y).
Be informed and vote for the best possible candidates based on what is best for our students and our communities. — Casey Mahon and Karen Sjobeck-Mahon, Elk River
