I was drawn to your education article in the May 13 edition. It summarized the May 8 meeting of the ISD 728 School Board which voted 5-2 to adopt the Strategic Plan. I was disheartened that two of the newest board members did not support the adoption of the Strategic Plan. It was clear that in doing so they are not respecting the voices of the 507 people who attended the community input sessions or filled out surveys.
ISD 728 should be commended for the way they went about gathering input prior to writing the Strategic Plan. The process was thorough and allowed many entry points for community leaders, parents, staff, students, taxpayers, and concerned citizens to respond to open ended questions in person. As an Elk River taxpayer, I was one of the many community members who attended one of the “café sessions.” I found participants’ opinions to be diverse and insightful. All the information was recorded and given to the Core Planning Team consisting of 21 members including parents, staff, community members, and students. The school district also had the guidance of information offered in surveys. The Core Planning Team was tasked with the distillation of the dialogue, finding common threads, and determining the focus of guiding principles for ISD 728 long range plan. They focused on three key areas: Excellence in achievement, Excellence in partnership, and Excellence in operation.
The new school board members who voted “no,” found issue with “words.” Their concerns were with a bullet point. They were negative about words like “self-awareness,” “self-management,” “responsible decision making,” “social awareness” and “relationship skills to navigate a world effectively.” These are the concepts Mr. Anderson fears are too vague. Don’t they apply to every human being on earth? They are the same words I pulled out when my own two children needed guidance in moments of peer pressure, when applying for college, or filling out a job application. They are the skills, the “good sense,” we want every child or adult to wear out into society!
We can’t put up an invisible force field around ISD 728. We can’t shield our young people from the divisive rhetoric being proclaimed. Equity is only a word which comes from “equal.” A high school graduate may intend to live in Elk River, Rogers, Otsego, or Zimmerman all their life. But they may sit by a stranger on an airplane, join an integrated work team, buy a home in a mixed neighborhood, or study with people who are from other cultures or countries. Without self-awareness and relationship skills, how will they cope with a multi-cultural America?
In the news story, the two board members seem to fear the information that was gathered through community collaboration. The bullet point in question ensures ALL children will have equal access to all the support from staff and peers. They will gain self-awareness and be encouraged to practice self-management skills which will allow them to become responsible leaders as they shape our future. I hope they will use their diverse gifts to shape a more equitable nation.
I encourage Mr. Anderson and Ms. Freiberg to re-read the “guiding principles” the school board has adopted for the school district. All seven are in line with the bullet point from the Strategic Plan you challenged and failed to support. They are found on the ISD 728 website. Above all else, school board members, first and foremost, are elected to be advocates for the children. Their emotional well-being and self-awareness are at stake. Please consider issues with that in mind. — Paula Benfer, Elk River
