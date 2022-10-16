Mayor John Dietz is the heart and soul of Elk River. His ultimate goal has always been making our city a better, safer, and more progressive place to live. Few residents have such an extensive and vast background of its history and everyday happenings of Elk River than Mayor Dietz.
Much of this extensive knowledge is due to Mayor Dietz’s having grown up in Elk River as well as making his home here with his wife, Jayne, and their two daughters.
During those years, he participated and volunteered in multiple school and city activities, making major contributions along the way. His unparalleled understanding and experience of the workings of Elk River can also be attributed to his involvement with city government, serving 16 years as an Elk River City Council member and 12 years as our mayor, totaling 28 years of leading our city. In addition, he has served on multiple city boards, committees and other key positions involving Elk River and Sherburne County.
It has been my privilege and honor knowing and working with Mayor Dietz as a member of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Elk River for the past 14 years. Mayor Dietz assisted in organizing and founding our MN chapter officially commemorated in 2012. While on this board, he has contributed countless hours assisting our dedicated military, veterans and their families. This year Mayor Dietz successfully resurrected Elk River’s Memorial Day Parade that pays tribute and honors our veterans, pledging to make it an annual event.
I proudly endorse Mayor John Dietz to serve four more years as our outstanding mayor. I know he will continue to devote all of his efforts, as he has done for the past 28 years, in making Elk River the great city that it is today. — Donita Grell, Elk River
(Editor’s note: Grell is the president of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Elk River.)
