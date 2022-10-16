Mayor John Dietz is the heart and soul of Elk River. His ultimate goal has always been making our city a better, safer, and more progressive place to live. Few residents have such an extensive and vast background of its history and everyday happenings of Elk River than Mayor Dietz.

Much of this extensive knowledge is due to Mayor Dietz’s having grown up in Elk River as well as making his home here with his wife, Jayne, and their two daughters.

Load comments