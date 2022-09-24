I would like to personally endorse Garrett Christianson as our Ward 1 City Council Member for another term. I met Garrett in 2019 where city council members were at the Elk River Farmer’s Market to meet residents and answer questions. I could tell he cared about Elk River and making it great for the next generation. He listened to me as I shared my hopes for an outdoor community pool.
Over time, I was able to reach out to him about city projects and give feedback about how they affected my family. I worked with him and other Elk River residents on the Comprehensive Plan Update, which mapped out what Elk River could look like in the next 10-20 years.
His dedication to this city has been admirable. He visits city departments to see how they are working to improve Elk River. He meets with residents regularly to answer questions and gain understanding, which takes up a lot of time. And all on top of being a father of 5, an active community member, and working full-time.
Under his leadership, he has had three goals. He worked to lower the tax rate, which has gone down 6 percent in three years. He supported local businesses, which needed that more than ever after the Covid lockdowns. And he wanted to engage more people in local governmental processes. Personally, because of his commitment to the city, I have participated more, attending council meetings and being on the Comprehensive Plan committee.
If you have any doubts about who to vote for, don’t hesitate to reach out to Garrett and talk with him. He cares about this city and will benefit it for the next term. Please vote for Garrett Christianson for Ward 1 City Council. — Joy Goodwin, Elk River
