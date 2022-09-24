I would like to personally endorse Garrett Christianson as our Ward 1 City Council Member for another term. I met Garrett in 2019 where city council members were at the Elk River Farmer’s Market to meet residents and answer questions. I could tell he cared about Elk River and making it great for the next generation. He listened to me as I shared my hopes for an outdoor community pool.

Over time, I was able to reach out to him about city projects and give feedback about how they affected my family. I worked with him and other Elk River residents on the Comprehensive Plan Update, which mapped out what Elk River could look like in the next 10-20 years.

