I am writing to express how devastated I am (and others in the Elk River community) that the Caribou location on Freeport Street in Elk River will be closing.
This location is a key gathering spot for the community; many people meet daily at this location to relax, work, meet with colleagues, friends, and so many other reasons.
Astrid Wilson and her team are amazing people and offer phenomenal customer service. People come to this location to see the employees.
I purposely do NOT go to a drive through location so I can interact with Sarah and Jennifer and Astrid and Helayna and all the others. This is a meaningful way to start my day and I can’t imagine not being able to do so.
This location is currently the easiest of all the Caribou locations to get into, given all the construction on 169 through Elk River right now (this location is even easier to get to than the Dunn Bros in town during the construction that will last through 2024). I appreciate the new Cabins that are opening, but the Cabins don’t offer the community a place to gather indoors. Or even a place to just stop in, grab a cup of coffee and have a quick chat with friends (including the employees).
The Elk River community needs this space that Astrid and her team have created, now more than ever. — Sarah Holmgren, Elk River
(Editor’s note: The Star News confirmed with Caribou Corporate that the store is closing on Nov. 23, and a new Caribou Cabin will be opening on Lowell Avenue in downtown Elk River. The Cabin will offer drive-thru and outdoor seating in the summer.)
