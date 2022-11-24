As we approached Give to the Max Day this year, I was unsure how it would it unfold. At CAER Food Shelf in Elk River, we had an ambitious goal of raising $50,000. But, this year was different.

The cost of everything has gone up. Prices have been soaring for food and gas. We hear from families how tough it has been. Stories of budgets stretched to the limit, and grocery bills higher than ever. The number of visits to CAER has increased 51% since January. Times are tight for so many.

Load comments