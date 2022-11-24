As we approached Give to the Max Day this year, I was unsure how it would it unfold. At CAER Food Shelf in Elk River, we had an ambitious goal of raising $50,000. But, this year was different.
The cost of everything has gone up. Prices have been soaring for food and gas. We hear from families how tough it has been. Stories of budgets stretched to the limit, and grocery bills higher than ever. The number of visits to CAER has increased 51% since January. Times are tight for so many.
As one of our largest fundraisers each year, Give to the Max is a statewide day of giving - held in mid-November. The day for me was so emotional, even in some of the most challenging economic times, our neighbors rallied around CAER Food Shelf and the thousands of people that access our services.
I’m grateful to share that not only did we reach our goal of raising $50,000 but our donors blew past the goal to raise an incredible $69,915 for CAER. We are so thankful for two extraordinary $1 for $1 matching donors that encouraged our community to give. Cornerstone Auto-Elk River pledged a $25,000 match and Beaudry Oil & Propane contributed a $5,000 match. These are shining examples of local businesses embracing their community.
Through this holiday season, it may be challenging for people in our community. If you or someone you know is struggling to put food on the table, please know that CAER Food Shelf is here to help.
I’m thankful to live and work in a community which cares for and continues to help one another. On behalf of everyone at CAER, thank you for your support — Heather Kliewer, CAER Food Shelf Executive Director
