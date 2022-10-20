The chambers of commerce for Becker, Big Lake and Elk River held a candidate forum in Big Lake.
Sherburne County commissioner candidates, Sherburne County auditor-treasurer candidates, and House and Senate candidates all gave their views on questions from moderators. Thank you, chambers of commerce, for doing this.
It was a very informative evening.
Today, I want to focus on an auditor-treasurer candidate, Diane Arnold, who is the incumbent. Being a former city clerk in two cities, I had a great working relationship with the Auditor-Treasurer’s office. Ramona Doebler guided Diane down all the right paths of being an honest, reputable and a conscientious county office holder.
Diane has conducted herself, and her staff, in an exemplary manner. She handles the county’s funds for the best returns on our money. Under her guidance the department is run smoothly.
Let’s keep it that way! We need to maintain consistency in this office.
About elections, if you have never hand counted ballots, which I have, it could be an eye-opener for you! This office has to follow state statute. No exceptions. Any changes go through the state legislative bodies, not the county government!
Please join me in voting for Diane Arnold, Sherburne County Auditor Treasurer! Thank you! — Nancy Fiereck, Clear Lake
