I attended the candidate forum at the Elk River City Hall on October 19th. What Chad Hobot said about helping lower property taxes made a lot of sense to me. Chad Hobot is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 30B, Elk River, Otsego, Oak Grove, and Nowthen.
As Chad pointed out, in addition to working to curb inflation, the person we elect for this office will also be voting on the bonding bill. The bonding bill helps pay for our local schools, roads, bridge repair, and public buildings. Ideally, legislators consult with city councils, county commissioners, and school districts before the bonding bill is written up to identify priorities that should be included in it. We need a State Representative that gets into the thick of things for the next bonding bill, by building relationships and partnerships across the aisle.
I believe Chad Hobot is the guy to do it. The bonding bill keeps property taxes low. It is cheaper than a levy tax. Moreover, we just don’t have the commercial tax base other counties do. This causes homeowners to pay an undue property tax burden. I will vote for Chad Hobot and encourage all to do.
Of the six candidates on the debate forum I found the least qualified candidate to be Eric Lucero running for MN Senate. In my opinion his responses proved to me he does not understand the science of climate change and denies it, does not understand women’s health issues and the causes of inflation. I thought he was arrogant unlike any of the others and programmed in his talking points and really offered no solutions to anything, only criticisms and finger pointing.
Therefore I am voting for his opponent for the Senate, Diane Nguyen, who made clear she does understand them. —Gordon Grimson, Elk River
