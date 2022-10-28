I attended the candidate forum at the Elk River City Hall on October 19th. What Chad Hobot said about helping lower property taxes made a lot of sense to me. Chad Hobot is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 30B, Elk River, Otsego, Oak Grove, and Nowthen.

As Chad pointed out, in addition to working to curb inflation, the person we elect for this office will also be voting on the bonding bill. The bonding bill helps pay for our local schools, roads, bridge repair, and public buildings. Ideally, legislators consult with city councils, county commissioners, and school districts before the bonding bill is written up to identify priorities that should be included in it. We need a State Representative that gets into the thick of things for the next bonding bill, by building relationships and partnerships across the aisle.

Load comments