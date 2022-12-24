Christmas is a joyous and treasured time to gather with our loved ones and celebrate the birth of Christ with special traditions. From decorations to baking cookies and bread, there are so many traditions that I have cherished.
However, not everyone has the opportunity, for whatever reason, and they struggle during the Christmas holidays.
Some will be spending their first Christmas without a special loved one. And there are people who have no one to spend these times with and feel besieged by loneliness.
Christmas brings unique emotions for each of us. Yet, the steadfast Reason for the Season – celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ – can help overcome those emotions.
This season is truly about following in the footsteps of Jesus by giving to others as he gave to us. From volunteering at a food bank to collecting warm clothing for those in need, there are countless ways you can give back to your community and increase your own sense of wellness. Or taking a spontaneous opportunity, big or small, to bless others.
The spirit of Christmas is pure and simple, and we must never underestimate the power of small kindnesses as you go through your day. I see so many examples in our own communities where others work to make someone feel a little extra loved and cared. Thank you for sharing your love!
