An Elk River native is the new city administrator for the city of Becker.

Greg Lerud begins his new position the first week of May.

He has been the city administrator in Shorewood. Prior to that, he was the city manager in Milaca and the city manager in Clarkfield.

Lerud is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College and has a master’s degree from Mankato State University.

