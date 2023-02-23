Newly elected officials gather for chamber meet and greet event
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Bills are being moved through the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature at a pace one local lawmaker describes as “breakneck speed.”
“It’s definitely busier down there than it has ever been,” said state Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville. “At this point in the session, three times as many bills have been introduced than have ever been introduced before.”
He also said three times as many bills as it typical have made their way through committees and are ready to be voted upon on the House floor.
“They’re moving at breakneck speed,” he said.
Hudson said that makes it difficult to have thorough discussions and to scrutinize the merits and policy.
Hudson made his remarks at an Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce meet and greet for newly elected officials. The event was held Friday, Feb. 17, at First Bank Elk River.
Like Hudson, state Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, also noted the fast pace of work at the State Capitol this year.
“There’s really no time for examining or pointing out faults or questioning what a bill means,” Novotny said.
He called it “bizarre.”
Despite that, he offered what he described as a piece of good news. He feels optimistic about the Highway 169-County Road 4 interchange in Zimmerman.
“I have very high confidence that that is going to go through,” he said.
A retired Sherburne County deputy, Novotny said he has been to many accidents at the intersection.
“That’s very personal to me,” he said.
Local efforts are underway to seek state and federal funding for an interchange at that intersection.
Novotny and Hudson were two of eight newly elected officials who turned out for the meet and greet event, where they mingled with chamber members, heard about legislative priorities for businesses and answered questions.
In addition to Hudson and Novotny, also attending were state Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, Elk River Area School Board Member John Anderson, Sherburne County Commissioners Gary Gray and Gregg Felber, Elk River City Council Member Cory Grupa and Otsego City Council Member Ryan Dunlap.
Debbi Rydberg, the chamber’s executive director, shared the chamber’s legislative priorities for 2023. They include labor, workforce and child care; urban planning and services; transportation and energy.
Now a senator, not a ‘rabble rouser’
Lucero is a veteran legislator but this is his first session in the Minnesota Senate.
Prior to being elected a state senator last fall, he was in the Minnesota House of Representatives for eight years.
“I would say the biggest difference (between the House and the Senate) is the culture,” he told the chamber group.
The 134-member House of Representatives is more informal and traditionally is home to the more rabble rousers, he said.
The 67-member Minnesota Senate prides itself on being more formal, slower paced and adhering to procedure and process, he said.
Chamber members also heard from two new Sherburne County commissioners, Gary Gray and Gregg Felber.
Gray is a retired potato farmer who has lived in Sherburne County for 54 years.
“To say that this position is daunting is probably an understatement,” Gray said of his new role as county commissioner.
He said they are being brought up to speed and recently spent five days in Washington, D.C., where they spent some of their time lobbying for funding for the Zimmerman interchange.
He also talked about a new culturally significant park in western Sherburne County and a 3,300-acre solar farm in the Becker area.
Felber is retired from law enforcement and has lived in Orrock Township for 27 years.
Felber said one of the things they are trying to do is keep costs down, especially when it comes to new mandates. One strategy to do that is to try to make sure Sherburne County gets some of the federal and state money that’s available.
“They’re not sending it back directly to the taxpayer,” Felber said of that money. “So we’re trying to make sure that we can access as much of that funding for the services that we need to provide to Sherburne County residents without having to raise the taxes.”
John Anderson was elected to the Elk River Area School Board in November and talked about school issues.
“There’s a lot of priorities, but I would say academics has to be No. 1,” he said.
Anderson is retired after many years in the corporate world. He grew up in Golden Valley and has lived in Zimmerman since 2005.
Two newly elected city council members addressed the group as well.
Otsego City Council Member Ryan Dunlap said Otsego is rapidly developing and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.
He has lived there for seven years.
Cory Grupa has lived in Elk River for 52 years and won a seat on the Elk River City Council in November.
He said being elected to the council is an honor and privilege.
