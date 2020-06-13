The 2020 legislative session began with much work needing to be accomplished to advance our communities’ values and priorities, including; Bringing long overdue top-to-bottom reform and accountability to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to stop the tens of millions of taxpayer dollars from continuing to be squandered via confirmed waste, fraud, and abuse; Fighting to protect the truth of innocent life in the womb; Preserving our Second Amendment rights; Reducing the crushing cost of healthcare through free-market reforms; Closing the funding inequity gap for students in our great schools; and Returning the then approximate $1.3 billion projected budget surplus to hardworking taxpayers in the form of tax cuts.
The first several weeks of session were dominated by the Democrat House majority repassing their terrible legislation out of committees that the Republican-controlled Senate prevented from becoming law last year, including new tax hikes, perverse comprehensive sexual education mandates for young children, drivers licenses for those here illegally, costly new regulations on business, and much more.
In response to Democrats repassing new gun-control restrictions, I was among those who lead the effort to win a unanimous vote by the Wright County Board designating Wright County as a Second Amendment Dedicated County. At approximately the same time, Democrats voted out of committee an anti-sidewalk counseling bill seeking to violate the constitutional free speech rights of pro-life sidewalk counselors in the ministry of providing love, hope, prayer, and alternatives to abortion a few days before the St. Paul City Council voted unanimously naming March 10 “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.” Murder of innocent children in the womb causes our community to recoil with sadness and mourn, let alone ponder the depraved mind that lifts-up and celebrates abortion as something to honor.
Then, the unprecedented COVID-19 happened, throwing a curveball midway through session. Gov. Tim Walz invoked emergency powers and we in the Legislature passed legislation providing funding for providers, ambulance services, healthcare clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and more. As the situation progressed into April, it became clear the modeling wildly overstated infection and death projections. It also became clear the unilateral decision making by Gov. Walz through his executive orders was arbitrary and inconsistent. Minnesotans expect logic to guide decisions but Gov. Walz has yet to justify his decision to deem Planned Parenthood and liquor stores essential while closing churches, and permitting big-box stores open while forcing closed our local area businesses selling many of the same products (with many likely out-of-business permanently). Gov. Walz has even permitted 200 people indoors at a Minnesota candy store – approximately the size of a football field – while preventing high school graduates from using an outdoor football field to safely participate in their once-in-a-lifetime graduation ceremony milestone.
I’ve joined the large number of voices seeking to end Gov. Walz’s emergency powers because emergency powers were intended to be used in the immediate aftermath of events such as floods, fires, and tornadoes when critical decisions must be made within hours or days. Emergency powers were never intended to linger on for weeks or months. While emergency powers were certainly appropriate at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the time has come to end Gov. Walz’s unilateral decision making via executive order. We must return to the constitutionally required separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. The legislative branch is better equipped to pass COVID-19 related legislation in a more deliberative fashion. It is in fact our constitutional duty. Unfortunately, the Legislature can only terminate the governor’s emergency powers by a majority vote in each the House and Senate but the Democrat-controlled House has repeatedly blocked attempts to end emergency powers and protect Gov. Walz power.
I have received hundreds upon hundreds of communications from across our community pleading to open Minnesota back up for business and the cities of Hanover and Dayton have passed resolutions calling on Gov. Walz to open all businesses. Dreams are being crushed and livelihoods are being destroyed. Minnesota now has an unemployment rate exceeding 8 percent and a $2.4 billion projected budget deficit. We have much more information now than when the virus outbreak began and we are equipped to respond with targeted decision making vs. continuing Gov. Walz’s one-size-fits-all approach. States bordering Minnesota are open and Minnesota can safely open as well.
While many legislative initiatives fell by the wayside this session due to COVID-19, a special legislative session is expected in June where I will continue advocating hard for our district! It continues to be my honor and privilege serving our great community and you know you can continue to count on me to fight for our shared values and priorities. I hope you have a fantastic summer with family, friends, and loved ones! — State Rep. Eric Lucero, District 30B
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.